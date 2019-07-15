Amazon reveals Prime Day fashion discounts

As part of its annual Prime Day promotion, Amazon is offering up to 55% off footwear, clothing and fashion accessories until 16 July, as part of its “biggest ever” event.

It includes deals on brands such as Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Adidas and Nike, as well as its own labels, Find, Meraki and Iris & Lilly.

A pack of three men’s cotton tank tops from Calvin Klein is £13.03 – down 54% from £32.63.

Prices for Levi’s jeans have been cut by 51% to £20.23- £40.19 from £41.30-£57.42. A women’s denim jacket costs £28.91 – down from £45.43.

Footwear deals include a pair of Adidas men’s trainers for £23.38 (previously £39.65), and Havaianas flipflops for £8.60.

Amazon own brand Find is selling women’s dresses from £18 and men’s brogues from £30.

Meraki Oxford shirts start at £16.10 and trousers from £18.90.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is expected to total more than $6bn (£4.78bn) in sales.