Amazon to launch limited edition influencer collection

Amazon is partnering with global influencers to launch its new limited edition fashion concept, The Drop.

Each collection will be co-designed with an influencer and will be available for 30 hours or less.

Pieces will be made on demand, as fabrics are limited and to help reduce waste, Amazon said.

New collections will go live “every few weeks” and influencers’ limited edition looks will sit alongside The Drop’s staple line, which features everyday pieces.