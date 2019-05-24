Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Amazon to launch limited edition influencer collection

24 May 2019By

Amazon is partnering with global influencers to launch its new limited edition fashion concept, The Drop.

Each collection will be co-designed with an influencer and will be available for 30 hours or less.

Pieces will be made on demand, as fabrics are limited and to help reduce waste, Amazon said.

New collections will go live “every few weeks” and influencers’ limited edition looks will sit alongside The Drop’s staple line, which features everyday pieces. 

 

