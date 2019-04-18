Amazon to shut down Chinese marketplace

Amazon has announced that it will no longer operate a marketplace or provide seller services on its Chinese website from 18 July.

Chinese shoppers will only be able to purchase a selection of goods from its global store, rather than products from third-party sellers.

The ecommerce giant will keep running its other businesses in China, including Kindle e-books, Amazon Web Services, and cross-border operations that help to ship goods from Chinese merchants to customers abroad.

An Amazon spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with our sellers to ensure a smooth transition and to continue to deliver the best customer experience possible.

“Sellers interested in continuing to sell on Amazon outside of China are able to do so through Amazon Global Selling.”