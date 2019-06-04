Amazon trials pop-ups on UK high street

Amazon is testing out a new “clicks-and-mortar” programme, which enables small and medium-sized online companies to sell their products in pop-up stores on UK high streets.

Ten pop-up shops will open across the country as part of the trial.

The first shop has opened at St Mary’s Gate in Manchester and will stock 12 brands across a range of categories, including clothing from womenswear brand Careaux, for up to four weeks.

Amazon has not revealed which brands are taking part in the other pop-ups, which will open in Wales, Scotland, the Midlands, Yorkshire and across the south-east of England in due course.

The scheme is being carried out in partnership with small business incubator Enterprise Nation, insurance firm Direct Line for Business, and payment company Square.

A spokeswoman for Amazon said: ”Working closely with Enterprise Nation, jointly we identified up-and-coming businesses who have built successful online businesses and want to explore physical retail.

”[Brands] are typically based locally to their respective stores, have a great product offering, and offer a mix that creates a really compelling customer proposition.”

The programme will run for a year, after which independent research will be submitted to government to help develop new ideas for its “Future High Streets” strategy.

Amazon will also provide businesses with free digital training and is investing £1m to train more than 150 full-time apprentices. It hopes this will help “upskill workforces … and increase SMEs’ productivity and boost their online sales”.

Enterprise Nation founder Emma Jones added: “Our intention is to help small businesses succeed by combining the best elements of online and high street retail.

“This new concept will provide small businesses with the space, technology and support to experience physical retail for the first time, while enabling customers to discover new brands on their local high streets.”

Regional director at post-purchase platform Narvar Anthony Gavin said: “Amazon making its foray on to the UK high street is another example of the ever-changing retail landscape.

”For quite some time the industry has separated online and offline shopping when, in fact, shopping today is fluid and continuous.

”There is no start or end to a customer’s path to purchase, instead it is made up of a number of ‘touch points’ that retailers can capitalise on to build customer loyalty.

“With an online and offline offering, Amazon now covers many touch points for customers – providing them advanced convenience, which we know is of great importance to shoppers today.”