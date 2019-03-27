US fashion and lifestyle brand Anthropologie has today signed a deal to open a store in Cheltenham in May, Drapers can reveal.

The 8,538 sq ft shop will open in the former Laura Ashley store at 92 Promenade, Cheltenham.

Meanwhile, another Anthropologie store is set to open at the beginning of April – a 2,898 sq ft unit at 59-61 High Street in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

It comes after Anthropologie opened its first store in Spain on 1 February, at 27 Pasea de Gracia in Barcelona.

The brand, owned by retail group URBN, currently has 230 stores worldwide. URBN’s other brands include Urban Outfitters and Free People.

Anthropologie has 10 standalone stores in the UK. Retail prices range between £10 for a hair clip to £798 for a shearling coat.