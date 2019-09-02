Arcadia COO David Shepherd exits

Arcadia Group’s chief operating officer David Shepherd has stepped down from his role, after more than 25 years at the company.
Shepherd, who was formerly brand director of Topman for more than 13 years, decided to take an early retirement, Drapers understands.
It is believed the group will not replace his role.
Earlier today Arcadia denied reports that the business is splitting into separate brands ahead of a possible sale.
Reports claimed the company has already started “untangling shared functions such as human resources and IT”, but was waiting for its US legal challenges to be resolved before forging ahead.
A spokesman for the group said: “Following the formal completion of the CVA process last week, the board is now fully focused on implementing its turnaround plan across all its brands.”
Two US landlords, Vornado and Caruso, withdrew their legal challenges against Arcadia Group’s company voluntary arrangements last week.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous2 September 2019 5:07 pm
Wishing David a very happy well deserved retirement, his experience, understanding and not least empathy will be sorely missed. When he took over at the helm of Topman all those years ago it was struggling for identity, he dragged it up to be become the tour de force of late 90's / early noughties tapping into lad culture by nurturing and trusting buying teams to deliver the message. Hopefully we will see the TM rise from the ashes but it will need the same focus on relevancy that was nailed to the mast so well back then. To once again be the go to Brand it needs to inject some of that pin sharp attitude back into it but focusing on the needs and buzz of Gen Z and God forbid even look towards Gen Alpha!! In the meantime David can put his feet up and look on with relief that his stint is over for now and pride that he left his mark.I hope we haven't seen the last of him!!
