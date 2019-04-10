Asos profits slump after 'disappointing' first half

Group revenues at Asos were up 14% to £1.3bn for the six months 28 February, but its pre-tax profit fell 29.9% to £4m following heavy investment in technology platforms and logistics.

Total retail sales at the etailer jumped 13% to £1.2bn on a like-for-like basis, and UK retail sales were up 16% to £481.5m. International sales also grew by 12% to £799.8m.

Gross profit was up by 12% to £639.9m. However Asos reported a net debt of £37.9m – down from net cash of £37.7m during the same period last year.

Retail gross margin fell by 60 basis points to 47.4%, caused by “a high level of discounting and promotional activity across the market in Q1”.

Asos said the ”disappointing” figures were reflective of a period of heavy investment, and it reported a capital expenditure of £103.2bn. It has improved efficiency in its Euro Hub distribution centre and significant investment was made in technology.

A total of 34.4 million orders were placed over the period, up 15% year on year.

CEO Nick Beighton said: “We grew sales by 14% despite a more competitive market. Asos is capable of a lot more. We have identified a number of things we can do better and are taking action accordingly. We are confident of an improved performance in the second half and are not changing our guidance for the year.

“We are nearing the end of a major capex [capital expenditure] programme. Whie this has inevitably involved significant disruption and transition costs, the global capability it now provides us gives us increased confidence in our ability to continue to capture market share whilst restoring profitability and accelerating free cash flow generation.

“Global online fashion is a growing, £220bn+ market. We now have the tech platform, the infrastructure, a constant conversation with our growing customer base who love our own great product and the constantly evolving edit of brands we present to them. We believe that ultimately there will only be a handful of companies with truly global scale in this market. We are determined that Asos will be one of them.”

The outlook for the second half of the year remains unchanged.