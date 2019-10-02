Asos reveals new board members

The three other additions to the board are Karen Geary, Mai Fyfield and Eugenia Ulasewicz.

Jensen has been CEO of Ocado Solutions since 2017 and joined the board of Ocado Group in 2018.

Geary has experience in the technology industry following roles as chief human resources officer and non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee at Micro Focus International.

Fyfield was previously chief commercial and strategy officer at Sky.

Ulasewicz was president of Americas for Burberry Group from 1998 to 2013.

Asos said the new members mark the expansion of the board to reflect Asos’s increased size and scale and the take up of positions to be vacated by current non-executive directors, Hilary Riva and Rita Clifton, who both come to the end of their six-year tenures in April 2020 and will depart on a date to be announced in due course.

Adam Crozier, chairman of Asos, said: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to warmly welcome Karen, Luke, Mai and Eugenia to Asos. Their world-class experience, skills, and expertise will be essential in guiding the business through the next stage of global growth, fuelled by the substantial investments it has made over the past few years. I’d also like to extend our thanks and gratitude to Hilary and Rita for the important role they have played in the development of Asos and the board over their tenure.”

Asos warned full-year profit before tax will be lower than expected in July, for which it blamed warehouse difficulties in Europe and the US.