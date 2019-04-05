Asos updates returns policy to prevent 'serial returners'

Asos has updated its returns policy to try and crack down on the number of “serial returners” using the website.

The etailer is lengthening the time allowed for returns of unwanted items, from 28 days to 45 days.

If customers return an item within 28 days, they will be refunded as normal and after that, up to 45 days, customers will receive an Asos gift voucher for the amount they have spent.

Asos is also threatening to investigate and “take action” if it notices any “unusual” return patterns.

In a statement, the company said: “We also need to make sure our returns remain sustainable for us and for the environment, so if we notice an unusual pattern, we might investigate and take action.”