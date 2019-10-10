Avon's five methods of connecting with consumers

At the Drapers Fashion Forum today, Anna Chokina, global vice-president face care and personal care at Avon, revealed how the beauty company connects with its customers and stays ahead of competitors.
More from: Levi's 'change-it-up consumer journey'
With consumers better informed than ever before, and with beauty purchases being more emotionally driven than other sectors, Avon’s marketing has had to evolve to get through to today’s overwhelmed consumer. From embracing digital to integrate into modern life, and finding new ways to engage with customers, Chokina explained how Avon is connecting with individuals to learn what they need and – more importantly – how they feel, to make their choices simple.
“Beauty care is a sister to fashion and, as in the fashion industry, there is a huge challenge of adapting to new consumer behaviour”, Chokina said. “There are things we’ve been doing in last 12 months to shift the company in the right direction.”
Chokina outlined five ways Avon connects with consumers:
- Understand their feelings and reflect them back: “You have to listen harder and deeper than ever before, and listen daily to consumers. Avon did this via an algorithm that captured and analysed millions of social media comments to create the “ultimate mascara” called Lash Genius.”
- Dial up the transparency: “We’ve been on a journey to understand how we can create a product that will respond to eco-conscious consumer needs. We’re launching a range called Distillery, which is a clean and conscious beauty proposition. We’ve gotten rid of all unnecessary fillers and use only the ingredients the make-up needs. It’s also about us being honest, and not saying we’re fully recyclable.”
- Content is king: “Being a social selling company, it makes more sense for us to be in a social selling space, which is digital. What we’ve done is create (in February) Content Factory, a big production facility in Amsterdam. We have 54 pieces of content that we’re always sending to our beauty entrepreneur, to shift from a physical door-to-door seller to a beauty influencer.
- Invest in influencer relationships: “Having influencers backing the brand is important. Avon has launched a beauty Podcast with [beauty journalist] Sali Hughes. We’re finding consumers are attracted to that. It has reached 100,000 consumers in the UK.”
- Keep it simple and help her choose: “When you don’t overwhelm with choice, consumers engage with the product much more.”
-
Three essential tips for building a brand
-
Avon's five methods of connecting with consumers
-
Zalando's new brand values for the digital age
-
The secrets to customer-centric business
-
Five critical factors in re-inventing retail
-
How to crack advertising for your market
-
Collaboration 'key to saving high street'
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.