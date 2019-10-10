Avon's five methods of connecting with consumers

At the Drapers Fashion Forum today, Anna Chokina, global vice-president face care and personal care at Avon, revealed how the beauty company connects with its customers and stays ahead of competitors.

With consumers better informed than ever before, and with beauty purchases being more emotionally driven than other sectors, Avon’s marketing has had to evolve to get through to today’s overwhelmed consumer. From embracing digital to integrate into modern life, and finding new ways to engage with customers, Chokina explained how Avon is connecting with individuals to learn what they need and – more importantly – how they feel, to make their choices simple.

“Beauty care is a sister to fashion and, as in the fashion industry, there is a huge challenge of adapting to new consumer behaviour”, Chokina said. “There are things we’ve been doing in last 12 months to shift the company in the right direction.”

Chokina outlined five ways Avon connects with consumers: