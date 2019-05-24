Organic baby and toddler clothing brand Mori has raised more than £4m in a Series A funding round, which will help in its plans to open bricks-and-mortar stores.

Founded in the UK in 2015, Mori sells clothing, gifts and accessories for children up to the age of four. The brand will sell products for kids up to the age of seven by 2020.

Retail prices range from £8.50 for headbands to £69.50 for baby sleeping bags.

Mori sells via its own website and has 61 stockists across the UK, including Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Fenwick and Alexandalexa.

It has 49 stockists in North America, such as The Tot and Sprout in San Fransisco, and Yoya in New York, and a further 105 stockists throughout the rest of the world.

Guinness Asset Management led the funding round with participation from investment firm JOBI Capital, 500 Startups, and other existing investors.

The money will enable Mori to continue its growth in the UK, expand in international markets with a focus on the US, open bricks-and-mortar stores, and grow its internal team.

Mori also plans to create a direct-to-consumer subscription and membership programme.

Akin Onal, founder and CEO of Mori, said: “It is not often a European baby apparel player would get such a sizeable investment. It is thanks to our strong growth, direct-to-consumer model and contemporary approach to brand building.

“Since 2015, we have put the well-being of families at the forefront of our mission by creating the highest quality and sustainable products for babies and toddlers. The team’s creativity, expertise and hard work is reflected in our growth from a driven start-up to a disruptive scale up business.

“Today, with the support of our investors, we are excited for the next stage of Mori’s growth and we are dedicated to build a brand that is loved and trusted by parents globally.”