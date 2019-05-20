Bangladesh Accord receives extension

The Accord on Bangladesh Building and Fire Safety has been granted permission to continue its responsibility for a further 12 months, following a challenge from the Bangladesh government.

In 2013, when a building housing several garment factories collapsed, in Bangladesh’s Rana Plaza, killing 1,133 workers. After this, a group of mainly European fashion brands that manufacture in Bangladesh set up the accord to improve safety in the country.

The Bangladesh Appellate Court yesterday granted the accord a 12-month extension to allow talks between the Bangladesh government, trade unions and the accord brands to continue.

The legally binding five-year initiative was set to expire in May 2018, but in 2017 the Bangladeshi governement agreed to extend it to 31 May 2021.

However, in April this year the government applied to the Appellate Court to close the accord’s offices and operations in Dhaka, claiming it was ready to assume responsibility.

Following yesterday’s ruling, the Bangladesh Appellate Court has warned that no further extension will be granted.