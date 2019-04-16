Barbour and Alexa Chung: a festival collection

British heritage brand Barbour has partnered with TV presenter turned fashion designer Alexa Chung’s eponymous label, Alexachung.
Due to launch in June, Barbour by Alexachung comprises seven jackets, three tote bags and one bucket hat.
Wholesale prices range from $193 (£150) to $363 (£230), and products will be stocked at both Barbour and Alexachung online, as well as Liberty, Net-a-Porter and Selfridges.
Chung said: “Barbour has been part of my childhood, my coming of age and it is now part of my future.”
Global commercial and marketing director at Barbour, Paul Wilkinson, added: “[The collaboration] combines Barbour’s classic tradition with the fashion, style and wit of the Alexachung brand to create a collection that is practical, alluring and fun to wear, designed for festivals and a life outdoors.”
