Barbour and Alexa Chung: a festival collection

Due to launch in June, Barbour by Alexachung comprises seven jackets, three tote bags and one bucket hat.

Wholesale prices range from $193 (£150) to $363 (£230), and products will be stocked at both Barbour and Alexachung online, as well as Liberty, Net-a-Porter and Selfridges.

Chung said: “Barbour has been part of my childhood, my coming of age and it is now part of my future.”

Global commercial and marketing director at Barbour, Paul Wilkinson, added: “[The collaboration] combines Barbour’s classic tradition with the fashion, style and wit of the Alexachung brand to create a collection that is practical, alluring and fun to wear, designed for festivals and a life outdoors.”