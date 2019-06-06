Barclays appoints new head of retail

Barclays has appointed Karen Johnson as the national head of retail, wholesale and healthcare for its corporate banking business.

Johnson joined Barclays in 2015 to lead the “Large Corporate” team in the north-west, managing key clients in the region. She was also responsible for retail and wholesale across the whole of the north of England.

Before Barclays, Johnson worked at RBS in a variety of senior roles spanning business development, turnaround, portfolio management and real estate.

In addition to her retail, wholesale and healthcare responsibilities, Johnson is co-chair of Barclays’ corporate banking diversity and inclusion council.

Johnson said: “Our industry specialists set Barclays apart and help us to cultivate long-standing relationships with our clients.

“By taking on the national leadership of our retail, wholesale and healthcare teams, I’m looking forward to working with our talented client managers to provide the right financing options for the businesses we support in these sectors to help them grow and thrive.”