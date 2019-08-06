Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Barneys files for bankruptcy

6 August 2019By

Full screenBarneys new york

US department store Barneys has filed for bankruptcy and put itself up for sale, blaming the challenging retail market and “excessively high” rents for its demise.

It has secured $75m (£61.6m) funding from financial specialists Hilco Global and the Gordon Brothers Group, which will help the chain meet financial commitments and “optimise asset value recovery”.

As part of the chapter 11 bankruptcy, Barneys will close eight stores, including branches in Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle, as well as seven of its warehouses.

Five flagships – two in New York, and one in each of Beverly Hills, San Francisco and Boston – two warehouses, and two websites- Barneys.com and BarneysWarehouse.com- will continue to operate “without disruption” it claimed.

Barneys is awaiting court approval for authorisation to support its operations during the process, including paying employees, manufacturers and suppliers.

CEO and president Daniella Vitale said: “Barneys’ financial position has been dramatically impacted by the challenging retail environment and rent structures that are excessively high relative to market demand.

“Barneys has taken action by entering into a court-supervised process, which will provide the necessary tools to conduct a sale process, review our current leases and optimize our operations.”

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Barneys explores bankruptcy

    15 July 2019

    US department store Barneys is believed to be considering filing for bankruptcy.

  • topshop

    Green wins Topshop US legal battle

    8 July 2019

    Sir Philip Green has won a legal challenge against a group of American landlords after a court dismissed their claim to recoup some of their losses from the bankruptcy of Topshop US, which they said was in excess of £100m. 

  • Jan 2019 new look 2

    A new start for New Look

    15 April 2019Tim Clark

    With retail veteran Nigel Oddy driving operations, a lighter debt load, and a leaner store estate and menswear offer, the fast fashion retailer is primed for a resurgence.

  • Monsoon Accessorize new store format

    £34m lifeline on offer for Monsoon

    28 May 2019

    The founder of Monsoon Accessorize, Peter Simon, has reportedly said he will inject £34m into the struggling business if landlords agree to cut rents, as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.