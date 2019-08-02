Independent designer kidswear chain, Base, will open its first store outside the south east this September in Grand Central, Birmingham.

Base currently has four stores in London, a store in Basildon and one at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

The new 3,500 sq ft store in Grand Central shopping centre will open in early September.

Managing director Marc Granditer told Drapers: “It’s a very buoyant city, and is the second-largest in the UK. However, there is a lack of choice for such a large catchment area and is really under-shopped for designer kidswear. We fell that there is an opportunity to take ownership for Birmingham.”

The opening is part of Base’s three-year store expansion strategy, which will see a further store opening next year in the north of England if the Birmingham venture proves successful.