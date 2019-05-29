Ba&sh launches menswear

Parisian womenswear brand Ba&sh is launching its first menswear collection.
Founders Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief have created a 28-piece menswear range, including suits, trousers, denim jackets, T-shirts and shirts.
It will be available online and in 24 of the brand’s stores, Fashion Network reported. Retail prices will range from €65 (£57) to €470 (£414).
Founded in 2003, Ba&sh currently has 12 stores in the UK and more than 200 around the world.
Last month, Drapers revealed that Ba&sh will open a 1,250 sq ft store in London this spring.
