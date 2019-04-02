Parisian womenswear brand Ba&sh is opening a 1,250 sq ft store at London’s Soho this spring, Drapers can reveal.
The store will be located at 20 Beak Street.
Founded in 2003, Ba&sh currently has 12 standalone stores in the UK and more than 200 retail stores around the world.
