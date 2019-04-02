Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Ba&sh to open store in London's Carnaby

2 April 2019By

Parisian womenswear brand Ba&sh is opening a 1,250 sq ft store at London’s Soho this spring, Drapers can reveal. 

The store will be located at 20 Beak Street. 

Founded in 2003, Ba&sh currently has 12 standalone stores in the UK and more than 200 retail stores around the world. 

 

