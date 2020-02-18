Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Beales to close remaining stores and liquidate stock

18 February 2020By

Full screenBeales Bournemouth

Administrators are preparing to close the remaining 11 Beales stores and liquidate stock after receiving no offers to buy the department store business.

A further 20 members of staff have been made redundant from the Beales head office in Bournemouth.

Joint administrators Will Wright and Steve Absolom said they will continue discussions with a number of interested parties, in the hopes of selling the business as a going concern.

Stores will trade for around eight weeks until the closing down sales are completed.

The struggling department store collapsed into administration at the end of last month.

