Beales to close remaining stores and liquidate stock

Administrators are preparing to close the remaining 11 Beales stores and liquidate stock after receiving no offers to buy the department store business.
A further 20 members of staff have been made redundant from the Beales head office in Bournemouth.
Joint administrators Will Wright and Steve Absolom said they will continue discussions with a number of interested parties, in the hopes of selling the business as a going concern.
Stores will trade for around eight weeks until the closing down sales are completed.
The struggling department store collapsed into administration at the end of last month.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.