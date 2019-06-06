Belfast womenswear indie closes after 50 years

The owner of a women’s occasionwear independent in Belfast, Northern Ireland has decided to shut up shop after 50 years in the business.

Pat Jourdan Scott will close her 4,000 sq ft Jourdan store on the Lisburn Road in December, after the owner of the premises she trades from announced plans for redeveloping the site.

Rather than move to a smaller location she felt it was time to bow out of the business and try something new.

Although details are currently under wraps, Jourdan Scott said she is planning to launch an “online portal for fashion” later this year.

Jourdan scott told Drapers: “The reason I have decided to close the store is because the owner of the site has decided to demolish the block and turn it into a block of apartments.

“There will be shops on the lower ground, but they will be much smaller and nowhere near as unique as the current store is now, which currently spans three floors.”

She added: “It just wouldn’t be the same to reopen in a new building, so I thought it was time to go. To survive in the fashion business for 50-something years is pretty good I think.”

As a thank you to her loyal customers over the decades, she will be selling all of her stock at half price for the rest of the year.

The family-run business, originally called La Babalu, opened in the 1960s on Church Lane in Belfast.

In the eighties the shop relocated to Lisburn Road, Queen’s Arcade and changed its name. Jourdan Scott said: “We started to realise that the name was very 60s and frivolous, so we changed it to our family name, Jourdan, in 1984.”