Belstaff appoints chief marketing officer

12 March 2019 By

Belstaff has appointed Topshop’s Sheena Sauvaire as its chief marketing officer to lead brand, marketing, PR and digital communications across all territories. 

Sauvaire joins from Topshop where she has been global marketing and communications director since September 2013. She joined the Arcadia-owned brand in 2006 as global head of marketing. 

The senior appointment is the second since CEO Helen Wright joined the brand in January 2018. Sean Lehnhardt-Moore was appointed as creative director in June 2018

Last month Lenhardt-Moore invited Drapers for a first look of the heritage brand’s redesigned Spitalfields store in London which launched its new community-first retail concept. 

You might also like...

