Belstaff to open on Regent Street

British heritage brand Belstaff is opening a store on Regent Street, Drapers can reveal.
The brand has taken over the former Clarks store at 203 Regent Street.
Drapers understands the retailer is exiting its current London flagship at 135-137 New Bond Street, and a new tenant has already been secured.
Belstaff launched its new community-first retail concept with the reopening of its Spitalfields store in February this year.
Drapers had a first look at the 785 sq ft store on Lamb Street, and creative director Sean Lehnhardt-Moore revealed that Belstaff’s three other UK stores would be revamped before the end of the year.
Lehnhardt-Moore was appointed as creative director in June 2018, following the departure of Delphine Ninous. He previously held creative leadership positions with Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Bamford.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.