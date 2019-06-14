Following a successful Pitti exhibition in January, when it displayed its archive shirt collection but was not selling its product range, Ben Sherman returned to the trade show as a fully fledged exhibitor for spring 20.

After seven years away from the show, Ben Sherman is seeking to tap into fresh opportunities, in particular with Spanish and Italian customers.

Ben Sherman turns 56 this year, and for spring 20 has moved away from its target logo and brought its range under one logo, the Ben Sherman signature, for a more cohesive offer. Vertical-stripe knitted polo T-shirts and a fresh pastel colour palette give a youthful, casual sophistication style to the collection, and the brand is seeking to tap into Generation Z consumers with its rich history and 1990s heritage.

An archive shirt collection has been introduced for the first time for spring 20, while other designs give a fresh take on the brand’s heritage styles, including a reworking of the Harrington jacket. New fabrics have proved popular including terrycloth, an exposed loop texture featuring heavily across Pitti.

Wholesale prices range from €30 (£20) for a T-shirt to €200 (£178) for a jacket.

+64 6661 7556; 020 7637 7652 karen.ames@bensherman.co.uk bensherman.co.uk