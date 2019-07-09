Bench is relaunching for spring 20 and returning to its streetwear roots, after it was rescued from administration in July 2018.

Apparel Brands, which owns the pan-European licence for the brand, will launch the collection in mid-July in showrooms across Europe. It will be represented by Industry Brands in the UK and will show at trade show Pure on 21 July in London.

The collection comprises more than 300 pieces across men’s, women’s and children’s womenswear. Wholesale prices range from £10 for a T-shirt to £32 for a jacket.

Bench launched in 1989, and now returns to its home city of Manchester and its streetwear roots, creative director of Bench David Mallon told Drapers: “Everything has changed. We’re talking about one of the original streetwear brands that really flourished in the 1990s. We’ve brought it back to its roots and are pushing hard in terms of the technical and functional aspects in the collection.”

”We have the pan-European distribution, so the initial focus will be on the UK and Germany because they were always the strongest markets for Bench,” added Mallon.

Bench filed for administration in April 2018 and was acquired three months later by US-based investment firm Gordon Brothers. It had more than 80 Bench branded stores and 2,000 wholesale stockists in the previous year.