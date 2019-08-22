Beth Butterwick departs from Karen Millen

Beth Butterwick has left her position as CEO of Karen Millen and Coast following Boohoo’s acquisition of the two brands.

Butterwick joined Karen Millen as CEO from value retailer Bonmarché in 2016, following Mike Shearwood’s exit.

During her five years at Bonmarché, Butterwick led the company through its administration and turnaround. Prior to this she held senior roles with MS Mode in Holland, Gap Europe and Marks & Spencer.

Butterwick’s departure comes after Boohoo acquired the online business and IP rights of Karen Millen and Coast earlier this month. At the time 62 redundancies were made, and yesterday Drapers revealed that all pattern cutting roles have been placed into consultancy.

Drapers understands that the roles still employed at its London head office include garment technicians, product development, design and buying.

Boohoo will relaunch Coast and Karen Millen’s online offering on 1 October.

Boohoo declined to comment on the reported redundancies.