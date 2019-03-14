BFC launches in Shanghai Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council (BFC) will launch a showcase of British brands during Shanghai Fashion Week this month.

The project is part of the BFC’s China Partnerships Strategy, which launched last September in Shanghai with ambassadorial president David Beckham.

It aims to “solidify the organisation’s commitment to making access to the Chinese market easier for British designer businesses by supporting talent through networking, content and access partnerships and business support”.

British designers Roksanda and Peter Pilotto will spearhead the trip with the launch of a standalone showroom within Chinese fashion trade show Ontimeshow from 28 to 31 March.

The BFC will also celebrate British designer businesses that are already in market with an event on 29 March at The Middle House.

British-based designer businesses in Shanghai hosting catwalk shows include Jamie Wei Huang, Minki, Xu Zhi and Jenny Packham, who will close the official Shanghai Fashion Week calendar.

Meanwhile, Asai, Dansha, Feng Chen Wang, Gayeon Lee, Linda Farrow, Marta Jakubowski, Teatum Jones and Xiao Li will all be part of showrooms or events.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, commented: “China has always been an important part of our strategy. Last year we relaunched our China Partnerships Strategy, as there is an increasing appetite from British brands to have a presence in market and vice versa.”