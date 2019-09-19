Big brand collaborations for indie Aphrodite's anniversary

Sunderland menswear independent Aphrodite has teamed up with Grenson, Oliver Spencer and Nudie Jeans to create three limited edition collaborations for its 25th anniversary.

Each style produced as part of the collaborations has just 25 pieces, to reflect Aphrodite’s 25 years in business.

Oliver Spencer has produced two overshirts made with water-repellent nylon. The internal lining features a map of the British Isles on which Aphrodite’s location is pinpointed. Grenson has revamped its classic MIE Sneakers to include an embossed Aphrodite logo on the heel. Nudie Jeans, meanwhile, has created an exclusive graphic print tote bag, Tshirt and jeans. The jeans, made with selvedge denim, list each year the store has been open inside the back pocket, and a different one is highlighted in each pair.

Aphrodite following the 2014 expansion

Aphrodite was founded in 1994 by brothers Andrew and Duncan McKenzie with just five brands: Blanc Bleu, Amanda Basi, John Tate, Ted Baker and John Smedley.

“We saw there was a gap in the market in Sunderland. There were independents, but they weren’t selling the clothes that we liked and we thought there was an opportunity,” said Andrew.

The store, still its original location at 8 Vine Place, has expanded twice since its opening. In 2000, it doubled in size to 1,600sq ft by taking over the vacant first floor above, and in 2014 the ground floor was extended to house a new sneaker wall.

This year the brand launched a new website that is more responsive and has better functionality than its previous site. Aphrodite first introduced ecommerce in 2007.

Andrew told Drapers it is still looking for newer independent brands, and added that those performing well include Oliver Spencer, APC, and Ami alongside a strong footwear offering from Nike, Adidas and New Balance.

The brothers plan to expand the store further in the next 12 months, and a possible relocation is on the cards.