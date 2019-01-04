Black White Denim to launch own collection

Called 50 Pieces, the limited edition collection will only include 50 units of each design. It will be produced in Leicester.

“Our ethos has always been buy now, keep forever and that’s our route into everything we do,” owner Jo Davies said. “It’s inspired by the quality and individuality of pieces that I’ve bought from brands such as Acne Studios, Alexa Chung and Isabel Marant over the years.”

The collection will initially launch in store and on Black White Denim’s website in May with two dresses – a day dress and a black evening dress with racer back and asymmetrical hem. Both will retail for around £195.

Davies said: “The basis of the collection combines two things: a love of fashion and also a longing to keep key pieces forever. Fast fashion retailers are delivering speed but not quality and so customers are turning back to independents. I’m all about individuality – it’s not about mass market, it’s about a small volume of quality product for truly discerning fashion lovers.”