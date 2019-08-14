Board changes at Moss Bros

The company has also announced that Maurice Helfgott will no longer be senior independent non-executive director from 1 October, following nine years’ service. The role will be handed over to non-executive director Alex Gersh.

Helfgott has agreed to stay on the board and support chairman Colin Porter until the next annual general meeting in May 2020.

Darzins founded her own management consulting practice in 2013, following four years as director of business transformation at British media company Sky.

She has built over two decades experience in retail development, having secured business leadership roles at Arcadia, BHS, Mothercare and Littlewoods.

She has also served as a board member of Retail Trust and continues her involvement with the retail charity as co-chair of its ambassadors group.

Porter said: “Avis’s significant track record in retail operational transformation is strategically important for the group as we look to strengthen the business for future growth. We are delighted she has decided to join the board to share her considerable experience as we pivot Moss Bros further to be a multichannel business offering with a strong ecommerce platform.

“I also thank Alex for assuming the additional role of senior independent non-executive director, and thank Maurice for agreeing to stay on the board until the next AGM and helping us to continue to develop the business.”