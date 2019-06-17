Board shake-up at Jigsaw

UK retailer Jigsaw has appointed Despina Don-Wauchope, a former head of finance at property group Land Securities, as its finance director.

Under its board shake-up, other newcomers include former TalkTalk executive Richard Walker, and Glasses Direct entrepeneur Jamie Murray Wells.

Meanwhile, the board has also appointed brand consultants Isabel Spearman and Silvana Rossi.

Jigsaw human resources director Toby Foreman is currently acting chief executive, following the departure of Chris Stephenson in January.

The appointments have been made public in documents filed at Companies House. The new hires follow a £20m rescue deal last year.

Jigsaw declined to comment.