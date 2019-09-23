Boohoo appoints Missguided brand boss as MissPap CEO

Boohoo Group has poached Missguided’s Samantha Helligso to be the new CEO of MissPap, after buying the fast fashion etailer earlier this year.

Misguided brand director Helligso will join MissPap as CEO in January 2020. The appointment marks Helligso’s return to the Boohoo group, where she started her career as fashion marketing manager in 2008. Helligso left the group in 2011 to join Bench as creative marketing manager.

In 2012 she moved to Misguided as creative manager, working up to brand director in 2018.

Helligso was recognised in Drapers’ 30 under 30 class of 2017.

MissPap was launched in Burscough, West Lancashire in 2014 by founder Ashley Ali. In March, Drapers revealed that the etailer was planning on placing itself into creditors’ voluntary liquidation, owing creditors more than £1m. Boohoo Group bought the brand and intellectual property assets of MissPap for an undisclosed sum later that month. Ali left the business at the end of August.

On his departure, Boohoo said: “In March 2019 the Boohoo Group acquired the intellectual property and customer databases of fashion brand, MissPap. Founder of MissPap, Ashley Ali, was integral in supporting the transition and although the arrangement has now come to an end, the Boohoo Group would like to thank Ashley Ali for his support and hard work during this period.”

