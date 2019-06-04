Boohoo Group has appointed former Primark supply chain director, David James, into the same role at the business.

James was supply chain director at Primark from September 2017 up until the beginning of June this year.

Prior to this, he was director of logistics at the company between 2016 and 2017 and head of distribution Europe from 2014.

He also worked at Sainsbury’s, Matalan and Asda in similar roles.

It comes after Drapers revealed that the group’s chief information officer, Harry Dixon, stepped down after nearly six years at the business.

Revenue at Boohoo Group climbed 48% to £856.9m for the year to 28 February, fuelled by soaring sales at PrettyLittleThing.

Group sales were up across all markets. The UK was up 37% on the previous year, while international sales increased by 64%.

Former Primark chief operating officer John Lyttle took over as CEO of Boohoo Group in March, when former joint chief executives Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani stepped aside.