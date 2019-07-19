Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Boohoo dominates Love Island tweets

19 July 2019By

Full screenBoohoo june 2019

Boohoo is the fast-fashion brand most associated with Love Island on Twitter, new research has shown.

The Manchester-based etailer racked up nearly 12,500 Love Island related mentions on the social media site, from 8 to 15 July.

This dwarfed official Love Island sponsor I Saw It First’s engagement of 688 mentions, data from Kantar Analytics has shown. 

I Saw It First reported a 67% increase in sales month on month following its collaboration with the reality TV show, which started on 3 June. The brand has had a 254% increase in Instagram follows since the first episode and Twitter followers are up 61%. 

 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.