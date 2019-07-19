Boohoo dominates Love Island tweets

Boohoo is the fast-fashion brand most associated with Love Island on Twitter, new research has shown.

The Manchester-based etailer racked up nearly 12,500 Love Island related mentions on the social media site, from 8 to 15 July.

This dwarfed official Love Island sponsor I Saw It First’s engagement of 688 mentions, data from Kantar Analytics has shown.

I Saw It First reported a 67% increase in sales month on month following its collaboration with the reality TV show, which started on 3 June. The brand has had a 254% increase in Instagram follows since the first episode and Twitter followers are up 61%.