Boohoo hires former JD Sports CFO

The Boohoo Group has appointed former JD Sports chief financial officer Brian Small as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Small was most recently CFO of JD Sports for nearly 15 years, before he stepped down from the business in October 2018.

He was also a director of Bank Fashion, part of the JD Sports Fashion group, which was put into administration in January 2015. Small was a director of the company until November 2014.

Before this role, he was operations finance director at healthcare company Intercare Group. He qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1981.

Drapers understands that Carol Kane, co-founder and joint chief executive of the online fast fashion retailer, has no plans to step back from the business.

Mahmud Kamani, Boohoo Group executive chairman, commented: “On behalf of the board I am delighted to welcome Brian to the boohoo group. Brian’s background and expertise in the retail industry will be a strong asset to the board. We look forward to benefiting from his extensive knowledge of the sector as we continue to increase our footprint and drive future growth.”

Small commented: “I am thrilled to join Boohoo at such an exciting time for the Group as its disruptive ecommerce platform continues to achieve scale internationally. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team and being able to contribute to the next stage of the Group’s development.”