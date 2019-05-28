Boohoo launches competition for masters bursary

Boohoo and BoohooMan have launched a competition for their new masters degree bursary to support business entrepreneurs, in collaboration with York St John University’s new London campus.

The brands will support two students with full-fee scholarships. Candidates must apply for one of three new masters degrees: MSc fitness business creation, MSc design business creation or MSc fashion business creation.

The programmes are targeted to support business start-ups in the three commercial areas that are the fastest growing in terms of company creation by entrepreneurs.

Applicants will be required to submit a 500-word outline of their new business idea. On completion of the degree in November 2020, successful candidates will then develop their suggested businesses.

Co-founder of Boohoo, Carol Kane, said: “We have a responsibility to acknowledge that there is a skills gap for students leaving university wanting to shape their entrepreneurial ideas into viable businesses of the future. Boohoo was born out of entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and an unfaltering belief that we could make it work. Underpinning this was the knowledge of how to run a successful business, because we had done it before. This is Boohoo’s opportunity to share what we have learned and help the next generation of entrepreneurs to forge ahead.”

Kane graduated from York St John University and was honoured with a doctorate in 2018 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to business.