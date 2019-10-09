Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Boohoo unveils World Mental Health Day T-shirts

9 October 2019By

Boohoo has created a collection of T-shirts to support World Mental Health Day on 10 October, in partnership with the charity World Federation for Mental Health. 

The seven T-shirts, available to purchase on Boohoo’s website, will retail for £10. 

They are available in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink and purple, each one to represent how #ColourAffectsYou. 

Boohoo will donate 25% of all proceeds to the World Federation for Mental Health, which promotes the advancement of mental health awareness, prevention of mental disorders, advocacy and recovery-focused interventions.

