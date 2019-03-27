BoohooMan to launch collaboration with rapper Quavo

BoohooMan is teaming up with US rapper, Quavo, for an exclusive collection set to launch globally on 11 April.

The 200-piece ready-to-wear and accessories collection is streetwear inspired. Tie-dye features across double denim, tracksuits and T-shirts and 90s silhouettes are seen in the neon separates and velour two pieces. Accessories include bucket hats, bum bags, sliders and transparent PVC body bags.

Quavo, part of US hip-hop group Migos, worked alongside the brand’s design team to create the collection inspired by his eccentric style. His personal ‘Huncho’ logo will appear on a selection of items.

Samir Kamani, CEO of BoohooMan, said: “We’re delighted to announce our largest global partnership to date with international hip-hop artist, Quavo. Quavo appeals to our target audience and we’re excited to have him join the BoohooMan family.”

Retail prices range from £3 - £50. The collection will be available globally online from 11 April.

The news comes after John Lyttle started his new role as CEO of Boohoo Group on 15 March, following the announcement of his appointment in September.