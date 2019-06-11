Boux Avenue hires ex-M&S merchandising boss

Lingerie retailer Boux Avenue has appointed former Marks & Spencer head of merchandising, Rachel Harley, as its new merchandising director.

Harley became head of merchandising for lingerie, swimwear, sleepwear, hosiery and activewear at M&S in April 2017.

Prior to this, she was lingerie merchandise manager at the company from 2015 to 2017 and general senior merchandiser between 2008 and 2015.

Harley started her career as a graduate at Topshop Topman, where she was assistant merchandiser between 2003 and 2005.

She will join Boux Avenue on 13 June

It follows a raft of appointments at the lingerie chain, including new CEO Michael Kerr, who joined in October 2018.

Former global design director at Dutch lingerie retailer Hunkemöller, Zoe Price-Smith, joined Boux Avenue as brand and product director in February.

Launched by Theo Paphitis in April 2011, Boux Avenue sells lingerie, swimwear, nightwear and activewear across its 30 UK stores and own website.