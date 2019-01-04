Boxing Day discounts boost fashion sales

Total like-for-like fashion sales increased by 3.1% for the week to 30 December, as shoppers hit the high street for Boxing Day Sales.

It was 2018’s best week for total in-store like-for-like sales – data from the BDO High Street Sales Tracker shows an increase of 5.43%.

Comparatively, in-store total like-for-like fashion sales only recorded a marginal growth of 0.21%.

Total like-for-like sales across all sectors experienced a good growth of 7.85%, compared with a 1.86% drop in the same period in 2017.

Overall footfall was only up by 0.7% in a week that was mostly dry and cool across the UK. High streets experienced an increase in footfall of 2.8% while retail parks recorded declines of 2.6%.