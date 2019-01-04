Boxing Day discounts boost fashion sales

Total like-for-like fashion sales increased by 3.1% for the week to 30 December, as shoppers hit the high street for Boxing Day Sales.
It was 2018’s best week for total in-store like-for-like sales – data from the BDO High Street Sales Tracker shows an increase of 5.43%.
Comparatively, in-store total like-for-like fashion sales only recorded a marginal growth of 0.21%.
Total like-for-like sales across all sectors experienced a good growth of 7.85%, compared with a 1.86% drop in the same period in 2017.
Overall footfall was only up by 0.7% in a week that was mostly dry and cool across the UK. High streets experienced an increase in footfall of 2.8% while retail parks recorded declines of 2.6%.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.