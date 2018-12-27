Boxing Day footfall down for third consecutive year

Fewer shoppers headed out for the Boxing Day sales again this year due to continuous discounting from Black Friday weekend.
The latest Springboard figures show that UK footfall was down 4.2% for the period up to 12pm, compared to the same hours last year. It marks a decline in Boxing Day footfall for three consecutive years.
Shopping centres witnessed the worst decline of 6.7%, followed by out-of-town retail sites with a decline of 4.8%.
High streets fared the best, although still saw a decline of 2.8%.
Compared to ‘Super Saturday’ on 22 December, Boxing Day footfall was down 10%.
Over the last few years a third of footfall for Boxing Day has been generated by 12pm, so the early figures suggest an overall decline in 2018.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous27 December 2018 12:44 pm
Boxing Day will hopefully be a thing of the past as to regards of physical shopping. People should respect that staff get very little time off in retail and surely they can wait an extra day to buy whatever.
