Brand Machine Group signs deal with Russell Athletic

Fashion licensing group Brand Machine Group (BMG) has won a contract from Future Brands Limited (FBL), to design, manufacture and market Russell Athletic’s childrenswear.

As the master licensee of sports and casualwear brand Russell Athletic, FBL has partnered with BMG to launch a full collection of childrenswear and accessories across the UK and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Launching this September, the collection will comprise clothing for girls and boys aged zero to 15 years, ranging from T-shirts to sweatshirts and accessories.

Boo Jalil, CEO, Brand Machine Group, said: “BMG has years of experience in the sports athletic industry supported by its hand-picked design team and product specialists who will portray the authentic heritage of this great brand.”