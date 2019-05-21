Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Brands urge Trump to remove footwear from tariffs list

21 May 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenShutterstock 1157861293

Leading American footwear companies have written to US president Donald Trump, urging him to “immediately remove” footwear from the proposed tariffs list of Chinese imports.

It comes after Trump increased tariffs of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% at the beginning of May.

Signatories, including Nike, Adidas, Converse, Puma, Ugg and Foot Locker, said that any additional tariff would be “catastrophic for consumers, companies, and the American economy as a whole”.

The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) estimates that a 25% tax increase would cost US customers an extra $7bn every year.

The letter added: “While our industry has been moving away from China for some time now, footwear is a very capital-intensive industry… companies cannot simply move factories to adjust to these changes.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.