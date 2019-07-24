BRC launches retail management apprenticeship

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has today launched a retail leadership and management apprenticeship in collaboration with lifestyle retailer Joules and supermarket group The Company Shop.

The BRC has partnered with Corndel management school in London to deliver a Level 5 apprenticeship aimed to equip employees with a blend of industry knowledge and practical, relevant experience.

The 13-month programme incorporates BRC insights and perspectives, alongside interactive workshops focused on the Joules business. Each apprentice will also have fortnightly one-to-one coaching from a professional development expert throughout the course.

The course is accredited by the Chartered Management Institute and participants can apply to be awarded Chartered Manager status on completion of the programme.

Around 19 employees from Joules have already enrolled on the course.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC said: “At a time when the retail industry is going through a period of profound change we have an opportunity to shape the future of retail by delivering our vision for better jobs – those that are more productive and rewarding for employees. To achieve that vision, it is essential that we make apprenticeships work for retailers, so we are really excited to be working with Joules and welcome the investment they are making in their retail workforce, today and in the future.”

Aleisha Riley, learning and development partner at Joules, said: “I feel passionately about creating development opportunities for our colleagues here at Joules, giving them continued chances to learn new skills and gain confidence in their roles. I look forward to seeing individuals succeed and progress as a result of this programme.”