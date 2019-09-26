BRC rejects claim retail is ready for no-deal Brexit

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has pushed back on Michael Gove’s claim that the retail sector is “ready” for a no-deal departure from the European Union.

As Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Gove is responsible for ensuring the UK is ready to leave the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal.

In the House of Commons yesterday, he said: “[Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer] asked about business readiness [for a no-deal Brexit] … the automotive sector, who I talked to earlier this week, confirmed that they were ready, the retail sector confirmed that they are ready.”

But a spokesman for the BRC said: “We have been crystal clear that while retailers are doing everything they can to prepare for a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, there are limits to what can be done.

“It is impossible to completely mitigate the significant disruption which would be caused by a no-deal.”