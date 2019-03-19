BRC says positive action needed to support retail reinvention

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has welcomed calls by the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee (BEIS) for the government to take action to support the reinvention of the industry.

Responding to the BEIS Committee report, published yesterday, BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retail is an important part of the British economy, providing jobs for over 3 million people.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented transformation, yet many businesses are being held back by a rising tide of public policy costs, not least the spiralling business rates, which will rise once again in April.

“We welcome the call by the committee for government to take positive action to support the reinvention of the industry. If government fails to act, the consequences for communities across the country may be stark.”