BRC takes over Oxford Summer School

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has bought OSS Retail, formerly the Oxford Summer School, as part of its commitment to promoting retail careers.

OSS Retail offers leadership programmes for retail professionals. Alumni include Mark Newton-Jones, CEO of Mothercare, and Marigay McKee, former president of Saks Fifth Avenue.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson, said: ”This is an exciting time for the industry as it responds to the changing retail landscape. With technology changing the way consumers shop, it is essential we invest in the people who will facilitate the future successes of the industry.

“Recently, our BRC learning division has launched two new apprenticeships into the market and launched Rethink Retail, our new careers guidance website. Working with OSS Retail will allow us to further build on our careers and development offering, for the benefit of our members and the wider industry.”

Consultant managing director of OSS Retail Dominic Prendergast added: “Joining the BRC will enable us to continue our growth plans and target a wider customer base. This demonstrates our commitment to continue developing our customers’ talent, at the same time underpinning retail as a career of choice.

“This collaboration allows us to build upon our 90 years of heritage and to continue proudly serving our sector by developing the future retail leaders of tomorrow.”

British Independent Retailers Association previously owned OSS Retail.