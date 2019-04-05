BRC working to reduce gender pay gap

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Government Equality Office (GEO) have said they are working with retailers to reduce their gender pay gaps.

Large retailers are today (5 April) due to disclose their gender pay gap data for the second consecutive year.

Although the figures show that the retail industry has a lower gender pay gap than the UK as a whole – 9.1% versus 17.9% – the BRC and GEO agree that there is “still more to be done”.

Helen Dickinson

BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said: “Nearly 6 in 10 jobs in retail are held by women and over half of all jobs are part-time, enabling those with caring responsibilities to remain in work.

“Retail recognises the importance of creating workplaces in which all individuals have the same opportunity to enter work and progress.

“While the annual publication of gender pay gap data has driven a more focused discussion about inclusion, we must not let a set of annual figures distract from the ongoing work to create inclusive workplaces.

“The BRC will continue to work with the GEO to sustain equal opportunity and support retailers to take steps to reduce their pay gap figure.”

Another initiative driving equality is the BRC’s Better Retail Better World campaign, under which 28 retailers, including Debenhams, Mothercare and Fenwick, have committed to reducing inequalities and publicly disclosing the steps they have taken to reduce inequalities.

Minister for women Victoria Atkins added: “We appreciate that many in the sector are working to reduce their gender pay gap but there is still more to be done.”