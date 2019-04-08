Bristol's Galleries shopping centre to be sold at a discount

LaSalle Investment Management is reported to be buying the Galleries shopping centre in Bristol for £32m.
InfraRed Capital bought the shopping centre for £50m eight years ago for its redevelopment potential, the Sunday Times reported.
The drop in price highlights the difficulties faced by retail landlords.
The Galleries has reportedly struggled since shopping centre rival Cabot Circus opened in central Bristol in 2008.
Drapers has contacted InfraRed Capital and LaSalle Investment Management for comment.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.