British employees ‘dissatisfied’ at work

The number of British employees happy at work has fallen for the third consecutive year to 41%.

This is down from 43% in 2018 and 51% in 2017, the latest figures from employee services company Personal Group revealed.

Employees also admitted that they are less keen to get to work in the mornings and have less enthusiasm for their job – these figures have fallen by 11% over the past two years.

A further 79% said they cannot recall “anything from the last month that has made them feel more positive about their working life”.

Their pride in their work has however remained above 80% and has increased by 2.44% from 2018 to 2019 (82 % to 84%).

Personal Group chief executive Deborah Frost commented: “These survey results paint a bleak picture of the UK workplace in 2019.

“It is clear that ongoing dissatisfaction, lack of recognition and pride in the workplace are resulting in unhappy employees and reduced levels of productivity.”