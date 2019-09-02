British Fashion Council appeals against a no-deal Brexit

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is urging the government to avoid a no-deal Brexit, claiming it would have a “negative impact” on the industry.

It follows figures revealing that trading under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules would cost the UK fashion industry, which is currently worth £32bn, between £850m and £900m.

The BFC said its main concerns are around trade and talent. In the case of a no-deal scenario, it questions whether businesses or consumers would take on the additional costs caused by WTO tariffs, and what will happen to travelling samples, logistics systems, shipping goods and VAT claims.

It is also concerned about the proposed changes to the immigration system and that lower-paid fashion workers would not be covered in the government’s white paper, in which the recommended Tier 2 visa has a £30,000 minimum threshold on salary.

As part of its appeal, the BFC wants the government to: